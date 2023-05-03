Business

Kale, others to speak at Ecobank Nigeria’s webinar on growing income

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded arrange- ments to host a consumer-focused income management webinar with the theme, “Maximizing your income: the power of diversification” for public and private sector employees as well as entrepreneurs in Nigeria being part of activities to commemorate the Workers Day. According to a press release, the webinar, slated for Friday, 5th May 2023 will feature Dr.Yemi Kale, Partner and Chief Economist, KPMG Nigeria and former Statistician General of the Federation, as keynote speaker.

Other speakers include Oluyemisi Ogunmola, Managing Director, EDC Fund Management Limited; Victor Yalokwu, Head, Personal Banking, Ecobank Nige- ria Limited and Daberechi Effiong, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria Limited. Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Korede Demola- Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, said the webinar will focus on practical financial planning insights on maximizing income and how customers and members of the public can key in as they go through their financial lifecycle.

