Metro & Crime

Kalejaye to FG: You’ll be making a mistake increasing fuel price next year

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Kalejaye to FG: You’ll be making a mistake increasing fuel price next year

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

An Ibadan-based legal icon, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), has warned the Presidency and Federal Government against increasing petroleum price next year, saying that implementing such will surely be a great mistake.

Kalejaye said this in Ibadan during the 10th 2021 Christmas Carol of Seven Lessons and Songs programme organised by his Chambers to usher in the new year.

The carol endorsed by the Anglican Communion, Agodi GRA, Ibadan was presided over by Revd. Canon B.O. Ehigie who delivered a sermon on the occasion.

Speaking with New Telegraph after the programme, Kalejaye expressed dismay at the fuel hike proposal from N165 to about N340 saying: “I don’t think those who formulate policies for this government come around to know what is going on in the country. It is only when you don’t have blood running in you that you won’t know that Nigerians are suffering. And Nigerians are suffering in such a way that you can’t describe it.

“I think it will be a very great mistake for this government to increase the price of petroleum because price of every other thing will go up, and you know what that means for the livelihood of many poor Nigerians. And I just pray that the government will see reason.

“Instead of this proposal, the government should even roll out plans to ease the pains of Nigerians and not to add to it. Average Nigerians cannot now afford three square meals a day. So, to increase the price of petrol is just like killing people indirectly. And I think Government will have a rethink about it.

“This matter is not rocket science. Let our leaders come to the market and hear the cries of the people. All these things are not what they cannot find out. And to say that you want to do this because some people are smuggling petroleum out of the country, calls for question of why we have people at the borders. So, my view is that government should have a rethink about it. It is a wind that will blow noone no good. People are already down and if the government pushes them the more, where do they go again?”

Reacting to the N5,000 palliative proposed by the Federal Government to the poorest of the poor to cushion the effects of the fuel price increase, Kalejaye said: “how much is N5,000 in what is on ground presently? And how are we sure the money will get down to those who really need it. What will N5,000 buy in this present day Nigeria? They must be joking. Instead of all these unworkable policies, why not fix the refineries and get them up and working?

“Im even surprised about hearing of revamping of refineries at this time because one of the cardinal pillars of this government was that they were going to fix the refineries in few months, and I don’t know why this should be an issue when they are going into the year when they will become lame duck. If the Federal Government is very serious about the issue, then those refineries should be up and working now. If such were to be in place, we would not be talking of price increase in petrol by now.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade ABU, kidnap lecturer, wife, daughter

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Doctor abducted in Kogi   Armed men yesterday invaded the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State and abducted a lecturer, his wife and daughter. This came barely 24 hours after nine students of the university, who were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, were released.   Also, gunmen have abducted a doctor in Kogi State. […]
Metro & Crime News

Sukuk: FG plans N250bn proceeds for roads, others

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

Works Ministry, Niger Delta, FCT main beneficiaries   The Debt Management Office (DMO) has clarified that proceeds of N250 billion Sukuk bond flagged off yesterday, which is the fourth in the series, will be channelled into construction of roads and other projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.   With the latest N250 […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi NLC calls for quick centralisation of Primary Healthcare

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Irked by the slow implementation of merging the state’s Primary Healthcare under one roof, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kogi chapter, has urged the state government to as a matter of urgency, to implement the ‘Primary Health Care Under One Roof’ (PHCUOR), as enshrined in the national health policy for the benefit of its members […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica