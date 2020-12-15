Källström launches ‘Clean Air for Africa’ initiative

A Volvo Construction Equipment Diagnostic Engineer, Dr. Elisabeth Källström, has launched a new initiative, ‘Clean Air for Africa,’ that targets huge emission drop in the continent as a way of combating the effects of a warming planet as well as saving the lives of many of her people.

With the new initiative, Källström was calling for new legislation across the African continent that would guide, regulate and check emissions from vehicles and generator engines as it appeared there was no serious legislation that was strictly addressing these issues.

According to available research in Europe, exposure to particulate matter decreases the life expectancy of every person by an average of almost one year, every year in the United States, more than 400 people die and approximately 50,000 people visit an emergency room from accidental carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Such simple statistics as these can be the catalyst to help push for positive change when people fully understand the impacts of air pollution on their health and talk to their representatives at the legislative houses to pass changing legislation.

But Källström told volvoce. com that in Africa; useful statistics like the ones above were nonexistent, adding that it was a narrative she was out to change. She told Volvo (www.volvoce. com) that it was a global emissions map presented during a Volvo course in 2019 on diesel engine emission after treatment that brought this to light.

Källström said: “I discovered that in more developed countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and most European Union countries, ultralow sulfur diesel with a maximum of 10 to 15 parts per million (ppm) of sulfur has been the norm for years,but in the vast majority of African countries, over 2,000 ppm is allowed nearly a 20,000 per cent increase.”

To further take up a handson approach to discovering the effects of emissions on Africa and her people, in February 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first began spreading, Källström decided to take a six-month unpaid leave of absence from Eskilstuna to Lagos, Nigeria, to work firsthand on her Clean Air Initiative

