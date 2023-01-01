Kaltungo Boys secure record third AYC Cup

After weeks of hostilities, Kaltungo Boys, emerged the champion of the seventh edition of the Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup, making it the third time in seven years that they have emerged winner.

The champion defeated Komta United 1-0 in the final played on Friday to move away from All Stars FC and Pokeangli United who have won the title twice each. Ali Abubakar’s solitary strike in the 60th minute was the difference in an entertaining final that saw both teams playing cautiously.

Abubakar was well positioned to connect perfectly to a cross from Saidu Rabiu when the defenders failed to deal with the cross. With the victory, Kaltungo Boys go home with a giant trophy and a cash prize of #750,000.00 while Komta United go home with #450,000.00.

Earlier in the 3rd place match, Dinge Flying Bees beat Highlanders FC of Ture 1-0. Yakubu John scored in the 15th minute for Dinge Flying Bees when he got to the end of Kabiru Mohammed’s cross. Dinge Flying Bees went home with the bronze medal and #250,000.00 prize money.

Alex Goro, captain of Kaltungo Boys, was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition with his teammate, Ali Abubakar, going home with the highest goal scorer award after scoring four goals. The golden gloves award went to Moses Abdon of Komta United.

The winning coach, Ibrahim Istifanus of Kaltungo Boys was the best coach of the competition as the fair play award went to Kalorgu United.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...