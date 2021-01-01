Kalu: 2021’ll be prosperous

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be cautious as the second wave of COVID- 19 pandemic was real, describing the year 2020 as challenging for the entire world. Kalu, who applauded Nigerians for keeping strong and safe despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the world, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his initiatives in a bid to ameliorate the pain caused by the pandemic.

The former governor, while appreciating God for his mercy and blessings upon Nigeria and Nigerians, called on the people to reflect on the past in order to forge ahead. In a goodwill message in commemoration of the end of 2020, Kalu who gifted his constituents cows, bags of rice, cash gifts and consumables, expressed appreciation to the people of Abia North Senatorial district, Abians and Nigerians at large for their show of love and support in 2020.

The former governor noted that Nigerians were receptive, accommodating and selfless, adding, that privileged persons should embrace community service as a way of complementing the efforts of the government in improving the standard of living of the people. Kalu wished Nigerians a prosperous new year He said: “As we approach the new year, we must reflect on the past in a bid to achieve a greater future. “No doubt, 2020 has been challenging for the people and the government.

“Despite the challenges, Nigeria remains a united, indivisible and prosperous nation. “We have every reason to celebrate God’s favour in our lives. “Nigeria must remain great and strong. This can only be sustained by demonstrating selflessness, patriotism, piety, love, peace and unity in our daily endeavours.

