Kalu: ‘Abaribe has no reason to incite IPOB against me’

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has responded to reports circulating in the media that the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, incited members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack his country home in Igbere, Abia State.

Opera news recently reported that a member of the IPOB, Chukwuma Obidike, revealed how Senator Abaribe reached out to some members of the IPOB, urging them to attack Senator Kalu’s country home. The report quoted Abaribe to have stated that the attack would send a good signal to other stakeholders from the South East who have refused to identify with the IPOB.

But responding to the report, Kalu, in a statement signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, said Senator Abaribe has no reason to incite IPOB against him.

He said Abaribe and Kalu have a good working relationship on the floor of the Senate, adding that working to put food on the tables of Nigerians is their major concern.

Part of the statement reads: “Such reports ought to be ignored because there is no reason for such a call. Senator Kalu’s stance on national unity is neither new nor ambiguous to anyone. He has long stood for a united Nigeria and anyone trying to take advantage of the current insecurity in Nigeria to create further tension has failed. Kalu and Abaribe may share different political ideologies and disciplines but do not welcome destruction.

“Our aim is to continue moving forward and impacting more on the lives of our constituents and no one can distract us. In the little period we have served Abia North, we have performed beyond expectations. We built 19 roads in the first year and we are doing another 17 roads in this second year. We have renovated schools, rebuilt hospitals, empowered many of our people and will continue to do more.

“We believe that our score card should be an inspiration to others and not a threat. We are glad that our people are happy with our representation. We are therefore not threatened by rumours of destruction because our people don’t believe in destroying their homes to hurt their enemies.”

Tasking the constituents on vigilance, Kalu urged the people of Abia North to ignore the reports and whatever it tries to achieve and continue their daily activities.

“We urge you to stay vigilant at all times. We are more concerned in providing infrastructure for our people than entertaining reports of threats,” the Senate Chief Whip said.

