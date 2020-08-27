Kalu, Abiodun laud Osoba’s appointment as Chairman, NIJ Governing Council

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip in the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, on his appointment as Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). Kalu described the appointment as well deserved and timely, stressing that Osoba’s leadership qualities were extra-ordinary and remarkable. He called on stakeholders in the media industry to rally support for the newly appointed chairman in this noble assignment.

Osoba’s appointment was announced on Tuesday after a meeting by the governing council of the Institute held at its chamber, the first since the passage of the late Chairman, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, and was attended by the President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mr. Nduka Obaigbena. Publisher and veteran journalist, Mr, Sam Omuka, introduced the new chairman of the council, who was unanimously adopted by members of the council in session, while a former President of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mr. Ray Ekpu, was also appointed as deputy chairman. In his congratulatory message, Kalu said Osoba’s contributions to the media industry were enormous and commendable.

“Aremo Segun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun state is a veteran media guru, consummate politician and patriotic statesman. He has over the years created a nichefor himself in the private and public spheres of life. “The former governor will, no doubt, live up to expectations in advancing the cause of the NIJ,” he said.

Kalu, while commending media practitioners for their efforts in promoting credible leadership at all levels of government, he wished Osoba continued success in his endeavours. Also, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday congratulated Osoba on his appointment as the chairman of the governing council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ). Governor Abiodun in a statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta, said Osoba’s appointment would reposition journalism training and practice in Nigeria.

The governor said the appointment of Osoba, a veteran journalist, “is a true call to service and one suitable enough to be described fittingly as fixing a round peg in a round hole.” Osoba, according to Governor Abiodun, spent his most productive years as a respected member of the fourth estate of the realm and established a reputation for diligent and responsible journalism. “Even when not in active practice, he still sees himself, first as a reporter before anything else and keeps mentoring younger professionals.

Yes, he has been a decorated administrator, statesman and boardroom guru, but journalism remains his primary constituency and flows in his blood stream”, the governor said. He added; “It is a tribute to the undying reportorial excellence and acknowledgement of his prowess that Chief Osoba was unanimously adopted by a council peopled by the best and brightest across all sections of the media.” The governor also commended the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka and his This- Day counterpart, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, for their support and solidarity for the new NIJ council chairman, saying, “Baba Osoba will see this as a true call to service”. “Coming from these veterans, it is clearly redemption time for NIJ to reposition journalism training and practice. I have no reservations whatsoever that Chief Osoba will provide that leadership and the successor generation of journalists will be better for it”.

