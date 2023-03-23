News

…Kalu advocates charity

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the commencement of Ramadan. Kalu called on Muslims across the country to embrace the teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary life of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), adding that Nigerians regardless of religious differences must continually demonstrate love, togetherness, piety, peace and unity. The former Governor while enjoining Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for Nigeria, cautioned the political class against divisive utterances capable of jeopardizing Nigeria’s democracy. In a statement, Kalu urged religious leaders to use their platforms in advocating peace and unity across the country. He said, as we join our muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, I call on Nigerians regardless of religious differences to imbibe the spirit of love and harmony.

“The muslim ummah should use this sacred month of Ramadan to pray for leaders at all levels of government. “We must reflect on our lives as individuals and as a nation in order to embrace the teachings of the holy Qu’ran and exemplary life of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).”

