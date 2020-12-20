Kalu advocates local investment

Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzo Kalu, has tasked Nigerians in Diaspora to invest in the nation’s economy to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development.

Kalu gave the piece of advice during a recent grand opening of Blujay Lounge, a beautiful edifice located close to the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS), Lekki, Lagos. He praised the investor, Mr. Nnamdi Imo, a Nigerian resident in Canada, for investing in the hospitality industry in Nigeria, saying it is only Nigerians at home and abroad that can build transform the nation’s economy into a prosperous one.

Dr Kalu, who was special guest of honour at the event, called on other Nigerians abroad to emulate the investment drive of Imo, who he described as a successful businessman and patriotic Nigerian. He said: “Imo I want to thank you for remembering to invest in Nigeria. Most people in Canada, America, Britain, Milan and what have you, do not even want to come back home. “I also want to thank your wife and children for supporting you to build this beautiful edifice and boasting the home economy.”

Before the Senate Chip went proceeded to cut the ceremonial tape and officially declare the Lounge open, he acknowledged the presence of a community of hospitality operators who have created a paradise of services in Aba, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Enugu and other major cities in Nigeria.

Senator Kalu pointed out that the hospitality giants have all done what is proper as patriotic Nigerians. His words: “All those people who own hotels in Owerri, Aba, Onitsha and seated here today to witness the official opening of Blujay Lounge, are my brothers.

They have all done what you have done and they are up and doing. That is what it supposed to be, because when wealth is brought back home, it says where it began from.

You have done what I expected you to do, because if you don’t invest well you cannot rip well.” Speaking as a mentor to younger entrepreneurs, Dr Kalu recalled that when he started, he had invested well. “If I had squandered my initial money living reckless life, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

But I invested well with everything I have. I can never go back. “You have equally invested well, but that is not the end. You have to build a franchise like these your brothers have done. I want you to see you establish branches in Aba, Port Harvout, Enugu, Owerri, Abuja, Jos etc.

“Don’t side track your wife and children; they are the biggest investment you have. The best investment I have is my wife and children, every other investment are secondary. Friends can fail, enemies can fail but family will never fail you,” he counceled.

