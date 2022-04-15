Kalu advocates peace, unity at Easter

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to use the Easter season for sober reflection as individuals and as a nation. Describing Easter as a special celebration in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Kalu called on christians to pray for the nation and leaders at all levels, adding that the acts of forgiveness and love must be demonstrated among Nigerians regardless of religious differences.

The former governor urged spiritual leaders to use their platforms to advocate peace and unity, adding that the role of religious leaders cannot be undermined in nation building. The Chief Whip of the Senate, cautioned the political class against heating the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections, noting that leaders must be held accountable for their deeds.

In his Easter message, Kalu felicitated with christians across the globe on the 2022 Easter celebration, adding that the lessons of the holy Bible and exemplary life of Jesus christ must be emulated by Christians in order to build a decent society. He said: “I congratulate Nigerians on yet another Easter celebration. This is a season of demonstrating love, peace, togetherness, unity and piety. “We must reflect our our lives as individuals and as a people. The teachings of the holy bible must be demonstrated in our daily lives. “The Christian community should use the Easter season to offer prayers for the country. The future is bright if Nigerians embrace good deeds as exemplified by Jesus Christ.” Kalu wished Nigerians a fulfilling Easter celebration.

