…Kalu advocates sustenance of democratic virtues

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded Nigerians for their perseverance, patriotism and commitment to nation building. Describing Nigeria as a blessed country, Kalu called on the political class to embrace democratic virtues at all levels of government, adding that people at the helm of affairs must live up to expectations by providing succor to the people. Kalu faulted proponents of a divided Nigeria, stressing that the country is better off as a united and indivisible entity.

The former governor noted that the tribal, cultural and religious diversity of Nigeria should not be a basis for disunity, rather an opportunity for growth and progress. The Chief Whip of the Senate made these assertions in a goodwill message to commemorate the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

He said: “I join other Nigerians in celebrating the 61st Inde-pendence Anniversary of Nigeria. “No doubt, the country is facing some challenges; nevertheless, there are remarkable and historic milestones that have been achieved since independence. “Nigeria is waxing strong despite unpatriotic and selfish calls for division in some quarters.

“The country is blessed with its heterogeneous nature. “The proponents of a divided Nigeria are selfish and unpatriotic. “The country remains a united, indivisible and prosperous nation. “As the country marks its 61st independence anniversary, the government and its citizens must uphold the tenets of democracy in a bid to build an ideal society anchored on justice, fairness and equity.” Kalu, while charging politicians not to heat the polity with provocative utterances, urged Nigerians to be law-abiding, optimistic and peaceful. The former governor wished Nigerians a hitch-free independence anniversary celebration.

