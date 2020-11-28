Kalu: Africa capable of producing another Maradona

The Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised young people to shun drugs and concentrate on building a vibrant career. Kalu gave the advice while answering questions from a VOA reporter in Abuja on Friday. He said that as far as he is concerned, no good player, good human being or good citizen of anywhere in the world whether young or old should be living on drugs, adding that it’s not acceptable in his school of thought.

He extolled the virtue of Diego Maradona, saying he was a great player, but regretted that he equally destroyed the enviable reputation that he built for himself when he dabbled into drugs and alcoholism. Hesaid: “Well, as far as I’m concerned, no good player or good human being or good citizen of anywhere in the world whether young or old should be living on drugs; it’s not acceptable to me as a person.

“Diego Maradona was a great player, and I will only learn a lesson that he was a great player; I cannot learn a lesson that he later became addicted to drugs. “I will advise young people to stay away from drugs, whether they are footballers or not. You can remember in 1986, Maradona was fantastic as he made a whole lot of difference in winning that year’s world cup for his country, Argentina. “And in 1990, he took them again to the same world cup, a single player, fantastic player who went on to become renowned world player if not the best in the world. “If you go to Napoli in Italy, Maradona is seen as a king, they worship him like they worship god.

So, he made a name for himself and he also destroyed the name he made for himself S because of drugs. “So, I advise the young ones playing football and those not playing football not to live on drugs.

The Africa pillar of sport said it was a good thing that Napoli already named a stadium after him and wants the world football governing body, FIFA to do the same as a way of immortalizing him. “FIFA should equally name a tournament or something befitting after him as well.

If Napoli could do that, that’s honourable enough, and it’s now left to FIFA to see what they can also do for him,” he added. Kalu, who also said that Africa is capable of producing the likes of Maradona, said it takes only discipline for the continent players to achieve such a feat. “Yes, of course, Africa has the potential to produce an icon like Maradona; it takes only discipline. If you are disciplined, you can do whatever you want to do. “But once you are not disciplined, you get nothing. The problem is that we are not disciplined enough in this part of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...