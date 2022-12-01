Kalu Anya and Francis changing international audience perspectives about African stories

The Nigerian Film Industry, famously known as Nollywood, is one of Africa’s thriving film industries and the second-largest globally that has revolutionized the world’s view of Africa and Africans as a whole.

Nollywood boasts of churning out thousands of films weekly through local streaming platforms and digital video discs. Other African film industries have had even relatively slower progression rates and global recognition in comparison to that of Nigeria. This is attributed to poor cinema culture, socio-political climate, and economic standings.

Nevertheless, there are numerous African filmmakers working hard to paint clearer pictures of their country to the world.

Two of them are Nigerian writer and filmmaker, Francis Madubuko and Kalu Anya Ndukwe, a talent-road manager and label services who met at AFRIFF 2018, the duo immediately became close due to the obvious reason, they both love art!

Francis is a writer and filmmaker based in Lagos, Nigeria. He has written TV series and Tele-movies for production houses and, most recently, for Teen Africa Television on DSTv. While Kalu Anya, a talent-road manager, and label services at Plug Entertainment Limited, is finding his feat in the movie industry as a producer. They both worked for a film company called Raconteur Production.

The ingenuity and an undying desire to tell African stories to an international audience and change the narrative and degrading view others have of the continent pushed Francis and Kalu to join forces to create the short film, ‘Lana’; a story about the repercussions of evil, even when it seems nobody is watching.

Kalu Anya hails from Abia State and works in the music industry as a tour road manager and label services at The Plug Entertainment, now finding his way in the film industry, he worked as a producer on the “Lana” project. The duo speaks about their careers, collaborations, and challenges as well as plans to explore the opportunities that await African creatives.

“I grew up in Aba in Abia State. I have always seen myself as one of the sons of Abraham. So I spent my time shuffling Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Lagos in between my school year. I struggled through studying Mathematics at University, but I’m free now. I met Francis, I think in 2018 during our time at AFRIFF. We both worked for a film company called Raconteur Production. We still do, partly— the love for art brought us together,” says Kalu.

Francis: “I think what connected us was the similarities and outlook we both have to work. Kalu is one of the smartest and most hardworking people I know and it’s only natural that we vibe. Plus we come from the same state. I’ve been in film for a while now and it’s been amazing.”

Being their first project, the feedback has been positive according to Kalu while Francis described it as “constructive feedback on what we should have done better and this being our first short film, we’ll definitely improve on our future projects.”

Kalu Anya and Francis know what’s ahead of them before combining their respective jobs with movie production. For kalu, it’s not difficult and also not as easy as it looks, since nothing is easy in life, but it’s all about planning and having a direction. But, for Francis, filmmaking is his only job.

“Believing in yourself is the first step. Working hard, learning, and bringing value whenever you are called upon is the only way to navigate and find footing in the creative space,” says Kalu about finding his feet within the creative space over the years.

It’s a big challenge for Francis, “because nobody really wants to give you the opportunity to thrive in the industry without some form of guarantee and these guarantees come from projects you’ve created and you cannot create anything without an opportunity,” he says. “So the circle can be frustrating, you just have to do what you have to do to get noticed and hope for the best,” he adds.

“The biggest challenge is not having a support system—without it, there is no moving ahead,” Kalu reveals.

To Francis, challenges are inevitable in life, from seeking funding for your work to networking, getting jobs, or any other thing. “The most important thing is to remember that it is all temporary, no matter how overwhelming the odds are stacked up against you. The thought of quitting sometimes filters through my mind but I remind myself that it would be very selfish if I don’t tell all the stories that needed to be told and touch the lives that needed to be touched. Until then, I do not have the luxury of quitting,” he declares.

Speaking about how big a role does having funding play in the production of movies. Kalu said funding is a big part of filmmaking, and it is the most crucial aspect of the process. “Making a movie without one is as good as not making one,” he says.

While Francis also agrees that funding is everything, “I mean except having an amazing script. Funding is what gets you the right equipment, crew, and cast. The funding pays for the location and production design. This allows your creativity to thrive with no holds barred, so yeah better soup, na money kill am.”

On the future of Nollywood, Kalu disclosed that there are lots of stories to be told and believes we are getting there. “We are really putting out quality and I believe we are about to close the gap in quality sooner than you think. It’s happening.”

Francis: “Nollywood is a gold mine. Many people don’t realize it yet, but it will become the biggest sector of the economy in a few years. The reason why most streaming organizations are pitching their tents here in Nigeria. It’s our duty, as creatives, to tell our stories and change the narrative the outside world has about our people.”

Kalu also urged up-and-coming talents in the entertainment industry to volunteer for opportunities to show their talents when the need arises. According to him, younger creatives should be willing to learn before becoming a master.

“Do it. Just do it. Just know that you have to be a student before becoming a master. Ask for the opportunity. Volunteer for the opportunity. Then show you can when the need arises,” he says.

His counterpart, Francis Madubuko while buttressing his point also advised young creatives not to wait for life to give them all they need to achieve their goals.

