Kalu applauds APC leadership on membership drive

Ahead of the January 25 nationwide member registration and re-validation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the national leadership of the APC under the able and dynamic leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, for the aggressive membership drive of the party.

 

Emphasizing on the importance of the registration and re-validation project, Kalu called on Nigerians both at home and abroad to sustain their support for the party.

 

The former governor admonished Ndigbo to participate actively in the registration exercise in order to actualize the dream of Igbo sons and daughters in no distant time.

 

Kalu, while stressing that the party has sustained its feat as the leading political party in Nigeria, added that as the party of progressives, Nigerians will continually benefit from the robust development strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

 

Speaking with a crosssection of professionals, who are supporters of APC in Abuja on Saturday, the former governor stressed that the APC is a united and patriotic party, with passion for a prosperous Nigeria.

 

He said: “As our great party, APC is set to commence registration of new members and re-validation of old membership, it is important for Ndigbo and other Nigerians to use this rare opportunity to join the winning team.

 

“Despite the challenges President Muhammadu Buhari met when he assumed office in 2015! the level of infrastructural development in the South East and other geo-political zones in the country has been impressive and unbeatable.

 

“The APC will continue to maintain the lead in credible leadership and good governance at all levels.

 

“The party is committed to a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria. “The welfare of Nigerians is paramount to the APC and as such, the party’s ideals based on probity, transparency and accountability will not be compromised”.

 

While calling on the people of the South East and Nigerians in general, to come out en-masse for the membership registration and re-validation exercise, the Senate Chief Whip, maintained that the President Buhari-led administration will not derail in its determined efforts to build a prosperous Nigeria.

