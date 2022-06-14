Sports

Kalu applauds Eagles victory

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Super Eagles team for their 10- 0 win against the national team of Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

 

Kalu, who is the Pillar of Sports in Africa, commended the Super Eagles for the skills demonstrated during the match.

 

The former Governor urged the Nigerian team not to relent in their efforts to win the trophy in the upcoming Africa Nations Cup. In a statement, Kalu called on stakeholders in the sports industry to sustain their support the Super Eagles in their football pursuits.

 

He said, ” the victory of the Super Eagles against the national team of Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is a good development. “The players and technical crew of the Super Eagles team demonstrated good skills. ” The national team made us proud”.

 

