News

Kalu at 61: He’s a great, courageous leader, says Okali

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A former retired SSS personnel and elder statesman, Chief Ubaka Okali, has congratulated the Chief Whip of Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently marked his 61st birthday, describing him as a great leader with uncommon courage. Okali said Kalu has remained a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating back to his days as governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic.

He said he has closely monitored Kalu, whom, according to him, his zeal and passion for an equitable and functional society is not in doubt. Okali expressed gratitude to him for the efforts he has put in place to renew the North Senatorial District of Abia State through massive infrastructural development and youth empowerment.

The octogenarian also thanked Senator Kalu for honouring his invitation last year during his golden jubilee marriage anniversary in Ebem Ohafia, Abia State, describing him as simplicity and humility personified. He prayed God to guide him against enemies and those who do not wish him well while he further urged him to continue to make Abia proud with the developmental strides and to keep attracting development and effective representation for which he has carved a niche for himself. Okali is the father of Mr. Ifeanyi Okali, director of ABN TV.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Myanmar coup: Police use water cannon as thousands strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw have used water cannon on workers conducting a nationwide strike against a military coup. Thousands are taking part in a third day of street protests, calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and for democracy to be restored. It comes a day after […]
News Top Stories

IVORY TOWER OF BABEL! : Ogundipe’s sack followed due process, says Babalakin

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), yesterday said the sack of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, followed due process and has come to stay. According to him, the Vice-Chancellor was removed from office by the Governing Council at an emergency meeting of Council […]
News

Ex-NIMASA Director bags 49 years jail term for N1.5bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday sentenced a former Executive Director at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, to a cummulative jail term of 49 years over N1.5 billion fraud. The judge found Agaba guilty of seven counts of conversion and criminal breach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica