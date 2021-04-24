Kalu at 61: He’s a great, courageous leader, says Okali

A former retired SSS personnel and elder statesman, Chief Ubaka Okali, has congratulated the Chief Whip of Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently marked his 61st birthday, describing him as a great leader with uncommon courage. Okali said Kalu has remained a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating back to his days as governor and now Senator of the Federal Republic.

He said he has closely monitored Kalu, whom, according to him, his zeal and passion for an equitable and functional society is not in doubt. Okali expressed gratitude to him for the efforts he has put in place to renew the North Senatorial District of Abia State through massive infrastructural development and youth empowerment.

The octogenarian also thanked Senator Kalu for honouring his invitation last year during his golden jubilee marriage anniversary in Ebem Ohafia, Abia State, describing him as simplicity and humility personified. He prayed God to guide him against enemies and those who do not wish him well while he further urged him to continue to make Abia proud with the developmental strides and to keep attracting development and effective representation for which he has carved a niche for himself. Okali is the father of Mr. Ifeanyi Okali, director of ABN TV.

