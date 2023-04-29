Kalu best for Senate President, says Abia ex-commissioner

A former Commissioner for Environment, Solid Minerals and Cooperatives in Abia State, Mr. Stanley Ojigbo has described the Senate Chief whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu as the best candidate to be elected to lead the upper legislative chambers. Ojigbo, said Kalu has all it takes to lead the Nation-al Assembly just as he appealed to other sections to concede the position to him being a true nationalist who has remained committed to the country’s aspiration for unity, peace and progress. The former commissioner stated that Kalu, if elected by his colleagues to lead them, would work for national cohesion, integration of the country. “Chief Orji Uzor Kalu stands tall among all othe who have shown interest so far in occupying the number three position in the country,” he said.

He stated that Kalu who is from the South Eastern part of the country is a ranking member of the Senate coming with lots of experience in leadership both at executive and legislature arms of government. According to him, having served as a two term governor of Abia State, member of the House of Representatives in the 1990s and now a returning Senator of the National Assembly, he has the track records to lead the Senate. The former commissioner stated that Kalu would bridge the religious gap inherent in the all Muslim Presidency of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima by being the rallying point for many political actors in all the divides of the country. Ojigbo urged incoming members of the 10th Senate to give their support to Kalu, assuring that the National Assembly would be in a competent hand under his leadership.