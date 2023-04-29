News

Kalu best for Senate President, says Abia ex-commissioner

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A former Commissioner for Environment, Solid Minerals and Cooperatives in Abia State, Mr. Stanley Ojigbo has described the Senate Chief whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu as the best candidate to be elected to lead the upper legislative chambers. Ojigbo, said Kalu has all it takes to lead the Nation-al Assembly just as he appealed to other sections to concede the position to him being a true nationalist who has remained committed to the country’s aspiration for unity, peace and progress. The former commissioner stated that Kalu, if elected by his colleagues to lead them, would work for national cohesion, integration of the country. “Chief Orji Uzor Kalu stands tall among all othe who have shown interest so far in occupying the number three position in the country,” he said.

He stated that Kalu who is from the South Eastern part of the country is a ranking member of the Senate coming with lots of experience in leadership both at executive and legislature arms of government. According to him, having served as a two term governor of Abia State, member of the House of Representatives in the 1990s and now a returning Senator of the National Assembly, he has the track records to lead the Senate. The former commissioner stated that Kalu would bridge the religious gap inherent in the all Muslim Presidency of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima by being the rallying point for many political actors in all the divides of the country. Ojigbo urged incoming members of the 10th Senate to give their support to Kalu, assuring that the National Assembly would be in a competent hand under his leadership.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Wike consults Oba of Benin, shuns Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday shunned his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, as he met with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to the party’s presidential convention where the party’s presidential candidate will emerge. Wike, who is aspiring to succeed President Muham-madu Buhari in 2023, was locked in a verbal war with Obaseki over […]
News

Ikelebe appointed Western Delta Varsity’s VC

Posted on Author Ola James

Prof. Augustine Ovuoronye Ikelebe has been appointed the new vicechancellor of Western Delta University (WDU) Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. Ikelebe, a professor of Political Science from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), took over from Prof. Mrs. O.C. Okobiah, a professor of Guidance and Counselling and the first female vice-chancellor of […]
News

Ekiema Wellness Officially Unveils it’s New Headquarters in the heart of Ikeja ﻿

Posted on Author Our Reporters

﻿ On Thursday, the 15th of December 2022, Osaro Destiny, CEO of Ekiema Wellness Center hosted family, friends and old as well as new customers to the official opening of his new headquarters in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos. The colorful event had in attendance several herbal industry stakeholders and other entrepreneurs who threw in […]

Leave a Comment