Kalu, Betara, Magaji appraise 9th Assembly, laud journalists for objective reportage

Philip Nyam ABUJA Some members of the House of Representatives over the weekend commended the 9th Assembly for the unique way in which they conducted their affairs and the successes recorded.

Spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who received an award as the Most Outstanding Spokesman of the House, lauded the press corps for its effort in strengthening democracy.

He said the corps has given stability to the image of the National Assembly. “I appreciate the press corps for the stability they have given to the image of the National Assembly. It has not been like this before- rancour free, acrimony free. There is this integrity in the mind of Nigerians about the NASS.

“The confidence level has gotten from where it was to where it is at the moment not because of only what we did but also because of how you showcased what we are doing to the Nigerian people. “People are beginning to understand that this fulcrum of democracy is actually playing a vital role in the advancement of our democracy.

“We have been believers of participatory democracy, where we bring the people to the centre-stage and what my committee has done is to increase the level of interaction and engagement between the people and the parliament

 

