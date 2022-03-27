Kalu: Buhari’s intervention saved APC convention

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, yesterday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s timely intervention in resolving the intra party differences ahead of APC national convention. Kalu stated this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The senate chief whip, who lauded President Buhari for his impartial conduct, said he played a pivotal leadership role in restoring peace aimed at ensuring a peaceful and successful national convention. “I want to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick and timely intervention in resolving the crises that rocked our great party.

“His intervention by inviting the various caucuses, stakeholders and leaders has brought in calm and unassuming peace which has rescued our party from disharmony,” he said. He also expressed optimism of a successful convention; stressing that no stone should be left unturned in bringing succour to Nigerians through the APC.

He however called on members of the party to close ranks and remain committed to the party’s ideology to enable the leadership of the party achieve its mandate. “Members of the party should demonstrate the spirit of love , peace and harmony as demonstrated by the president by embracing unity to help our party succeed in 2023 general elections.

“APC is one family and the president has done exceptionally well by meeting with the relevant stakeholders to resolve some of the crisis rocking the party.” Meanwhile, a group, under the aegis of Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Movement Abia, has vowed to purchase nomination and intent form for Kalu ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election.

