News Top Stories

Kalu: Buhari’s intervention saved APC convention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, yesterday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s timely intervention in resolving the intra party differences ahead of APC national convention. Kalu stated this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

 

The senate chief whip, who lauded President Buhari for his impartial conduct, said he played a pivotal leadership role in restoring peace aimed at ensuring a peaceful and successful national convention. “I want to sincerely commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick and timely intervention in resolving the crises that rocked our great party.

 

“His intervention by inviting the various caucuses, stakeholders and leaders has brought in calm and unassuming peace which has rescued our party from disharmony,” he said. He also expressed optimism of a successful convention; stressing that no stone should be left unturned in bringing succour to Nigerians through the APC.

 

He however called on members of the party to close ranks and remain committed to the party’s ideology to enable the leadership of the party achieve its mandate. “Members of the party should demonstrate the spirit of love , peace and harmony as demonstrated by the president by embracing unity to help our party succeed in 2023 general elections.

 

“APC is one family and the president has done exceptionally well by meeting with the relevant stakeholders to resolve some of the crisis rocking the party.” Meanwhile, a group, under the aegis of Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Movement Abia, has vowed to purchase nomination and intent form for Kalu ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: INEC creates 54, 873 additional polling units

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created an additional 54, 873  polling units, thus bringing the total number of polling units in the country to 176,846. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Wednesday, said this was coming […]
News

Gani Adams raises the alarm over armed terrorists in Oyo National Park

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, yesterday disclosed that armed terrorists now occupied a town, Kishi, in the Oyo North West of Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State as well as the vast Old Oyo National Park. Iba Gani Adams, however, expressed worry that the region was gradually becoming a haven […]
News

UNFPA begins implementation of new Strategic plan 2022-2025 in January

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as Under-Secretary-General, Natalia Kanem visits Nigeria United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said it would begin the implementation of its newly approved Strategic plan 2022-2025 from January 1, next year. This development was unveiled as the UNFPA announced the planned official visit of the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UNFPA, Dr. Natalia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica