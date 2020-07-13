News

Kalu: Call for Abia Speaker’s resignation is baseless –APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter has described as baseless, a call by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, asking the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji to resign from office over his visit to a former governor of the state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

 

The Speaker had last month paid a visit to the Senate Chief Whip where he beckoned on the former governor of the state to take his rightful position as the leader of the state which he said nobody was contesting with him.

 

But miffed by the visit, some PDP members in the state had not only described it as anti-party activity, but asked the Speaker to resign.

 

Reacting to the call, the state secretary of APC, Perfect Okorie described it as baseless and uncalled for, stressing that for any  political office holder to be asked to resign or be impeached, that person must have contravened a section of the Constitution.

 

Okorie said: “The call for the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly to resign is uncalled for and baseless; they should read the Constitution.

 

“Before you call for the resignation of the Governor or Speaker of the House, he must have committed an impeachable offence and none has been shown in this regard.

 

“I regard that as a baseless talk and the APC as a party founded on the principles of democracy, would never support the idea.

 

The Speaker cannot be impeached or removed over a non-issue.

 

“Those who believed the political leadership in the state would remain divided should think twice as serious political change is coming to the state.”

 

Also, Speaker Orji, through his Chief Press Secretary, Jude Ndukwe, described it as the “ranting of political lackeys,” not worthy of his attention and therefore would not respond to “political jobbers like Don Ubani.”

 

The Speaker made it clear that he owed no one explanation regarding his visit to the Senate Chief Whip in Abuja except the Governor and his colleagues in the House of Assembly.

 

He said: “Following the needless uproar generated by self-seeking and selfappointed political lackeys in Abia State over the recent visit of the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Rt Hon Speaker does not and will not, in his usual calm mien, respond to the ranting of political jobbers known to be working for their bosses with vaulting ambitions.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

