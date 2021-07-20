Kalu calls for national integration

News Top Stories

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. Describing the festive season as a period of sober reflection as a people,

 

Kalu charged Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). While emphasizing the imperative of peace and unity in nation building, the former governor urged religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in the country.

 

Kalu admonished Nigerians to offer prayers for leaders at all levels of government, adding that Nigeria is better-off as a united and indivisible entity. He said: “I join our brothers and sisters in Islam in celebrating Eidel- Kabir.

 

“It is a season of selfappraisal as individuals in the service of Allah and humanity. “The teachings of the Holy Qur’an and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammad must be demonstrated in our daily lives.

 

“For a better society, the acts of forgiveness, alms-giving, togetherness and selflessness must be encouraged. “As we mark Eid-el Kabir, prayers must be offered for the progress of the country.”

 

Kalu while wishing the Muslim ummah a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration, called on the political class to use their platforms to advance the cause of the people.

