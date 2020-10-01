Kalu calls for participatory, inclusive governance

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has called on Nigerian leaders to adopt an inclusive and participatory governance. Kalu in a message to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, advised Nigerians should shun violence and other social vices, so as to engender development in the nation.

The former Abia State governor said Nigeria’s strength lies in her cultural, ethnic and religious diversity. He faulted those calling for secession, assuring that Nigeria would not break up but would continue to wax stronger as a united and prosperous nation.

“As we mark Nigeria’s diamond jubilee, it is imperative for Nigerians, regardless of colour, tribe, religion and political affiliation, as individuals and as a people, to reflect on the past in a bid to forge ahead. “Nigeria’s independence was granted in 1960 with the support of Nigeria’s founding fathers: Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Nnamdi Azikwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others.

“The ideals and exemplary leadership qualities of these founding fathers must be embraced by leaders at all levels to achieve greatness in the land,” Kalu stated. He noted that a nation with over 200 million people and over 250 ethnic groups was blessed, though he added that as a heterogeneous nation, there would always be challenges.

“We must shun divisive tendencies by promoting the common goal of building a prosperous nation,” he said, commending Nigerians for their steadfastness, resilience, selflessness and patriotism in the pursuit of Nigeria’s unity. The former governor said both the governed and the leaders had the responsibility of promoting credible leadership and good governance. According to him, Nigeria as a nation deserved the best, given her vast human and material resources.

“Government cannot do it alone without the support of the teeming populace. “By adhering strictly to the tenets of democracy, the people will have the opportunity to elect credible and responsive leaders.

“The federal government, international community, the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders deserve commendation for their robust efforts in promoting credible elections in Nigeria,” Kalu said. He promised to sustain his good works in business and politics, and admonished the political class to adopt policies and programmes aimed at improving the well being of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...