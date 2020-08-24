Kalu calls for tenure extension of  APC’s Caretaker Committee 

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Executive Council (NEC) to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021.

In a statement signed by Kunle Oyewumi of Kalu’s Media Office on Monday, the Chief Whip said there is no need for fire brigade approach on the December proposed convention adding that winning Edo State election is paramount to the party at the moment.

He expressed his worry about the Caretaker Committee not offering their best due to time constraints adding that majority of the participants would be very busy with their national tasks during the December proposed period.

Kalu noted that National Assembly lawmakers and ministers will be on the budget preparation and defense and will not be in a position to offer their best to the party.

The statement partly reads: “It is with deep patriotic concerns and the future growth of our great party that I am appealing to the National Executive Council to consider extending the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021 against the December proposed period. This is to give the caretaker committee members the needed time to put things in order and hand over properly to a new leadership in the end.

“I don’t see any need for a fire brigade approach for them to hand over to a new leadership by December. The committee is expected to focus their attention on Edo State because the Edo State election will determine the strength of any new leadership.”

Speaking further, the Chief Whip disclosed that holding the convention in December would also not give the party the desired results needed.

This according to him was “because the National Assembly will soon enter budget presentation and defense and ministers will begin to make appearances in the National Assembly from October until November. Some of the Ministers would also need to travel to their wards and make adequate preparations for the Congress.”

