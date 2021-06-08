News

Kalu cautions masterminds of insecurity in S’East

*Warns against repetition of 1967 genocide

 

The Senate’s Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called for restraint from the masterminds of insecurity in the South East warning that the repetition of the 1967 genocide won’t be tolerated.

He noted that the insecurity in the South-East region is strange, revealing that Igbos are not known for burning homes to punish enemies.

In a statement on Tuesday, personally signed by the Senate’s Chief Whip, he questioned the sense in the killing of policemen and military officers, asking the masterminds and perpetrators of the deadly act the wisdom in eliminating those meant to protect them, families and relatives.

He urged them to have a rethink in their actions and advised them to choose a more righteous path in expressing their grievances

According to the former governor: “The policemen and military officers killed are fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, children and relatives. Anyone that has lost a close relative knows what it means to lose parents or children.  I am more concerned about the lives lost because of the trickle down effects on families.

“Our people are not known for burning homes to punish enemies. Destroying police stations and infrastructure can never be the best path to express grievances.  Whenever the 1967 – 1970 civil war is mentioned, it’s an emotive experience for any peace loving Nigerian not just an Igbo man.”

Continuing, he said: “We should not either by words or actions pursue a repetition of that horrible genocide. We should come to understand that every war ends on a table. Instead of destruction before coming to the table, is it not wiser to come to the table and avoid destruction?  We need infrastructure, we need investments, and we don’t need hostilities.  So we are pleading with you to stop and embrace peace,” he said

On the killing of innocent young people, Kalu charged security agencies to desist from harassment, molestation and killing of innocent young people in the region.

He said he is worried that some security agents have been reported to be killing innocent souls.

“It is better to thoroughly conduct your investigations and avoid the alleged indiscriminate killings of young innocent Igbo men. Our people have raised the alarm and we are very worried at the rate of the disappearance and deaths of innocent young men. Some of our young people now live indoors for the fear of being tagged ‘unknown gunman’,” he said.

The Chief Whip also reaffirmed his call for a national dialogue chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari

He noted that the need for a national dialogue is imminent to douse tensions in the country.

“We have come a long way; our entanglement is so deep that all we need is diligent and deliberate efforts to realize the great dividends of diversity and pluralism. Our unity is our strength and can forever live in unity notwithstanding the diversity in culture, religion and tongues. A dialogue that has all stakeholders on the table and the president chairing it will go a long way in dousing tension across regions,” Kalu said.

