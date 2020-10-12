News Top Stories

Kalu charges Akeredolu on inclusive governance

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the people of Ondo State for sustaining their support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Kalu urged the governor to maintain his all-inclusive and participatory approach to governance.

 

While calling on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi respectively, to work harmoniously with Akeredolu in taking the state to greater heights, Kalu stated that the political class, regardless of party affiliation, must work together to drive development at the grassroots.

 

In a congratulatory message to the re-elected Governor, Kalu acknowledged the robust development across the nooks and crannies of Ondo State, stressing that Akeredolu has demonstrated undoubted capacity to lead the people of the state to the promised land.

 

He said: “The outcome of the Saturday gubernatorial election in Ondo State is a testament to the acceptability of the APC across Ondo State. “The election results have clearly shown that the governor’s accomplishments in his first tenure earned him victory for a second term. “There is no doubt in the capacity of Akeredolu to continue to steer the affairs of Ondo State.

 

“Election is not a do-ordie and, as such, there is no victor, no vanquished. The governor must sustain his leadership style anchored on inclusiveness, transparency and accountability. “All hands must be on deck to make life meaningful for the people of Ondo State.”

 

Kalu, who is also Gbobaniyi of Akure, applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies, local and international election observers, civil society organizations and political parties for ensuring a free, fair and credible poll, adding that Nigeria’s democracy is growing.

 

The former governor used the opportunity to call on political office holders and politicians to demonstrate credible leadership and good governance at all levels of government for the sake of building a prosperous nation

