Kalu commends Adamu at 75

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for peace and unity of the country. Extolling the virtues of the former Governor, Kalu ac-knowledged the contributions of Adamu to nation building in various capacities in the private and public spheres of life. While commending the former Governor for his patriotic service to Nasarawa state and Nigeria in general, the Chief Whip of the Senate noted that Adamu is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

In a congratulatory message, Kalu joined family, friends, business and political associates in celebrating Adamu on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary. “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as he clocks the glorious age of 75. Kalu prayed for longer life for Adamu and wished him a joyous celebration.

