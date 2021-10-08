News

Kalu commends journalists as NUJ re-elects Isiguzo as President

Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the re-elected President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his victory at the 7th Triennial Delegates conference of the media body held in Umuahia, Abia State.
Applauding members of the professional body for their conduct before, during and after the elections, Kalu described the newly elected officials of the media body as credible, fearless and patriotic journalists, who are committed to the upliftment of the NUJ.
The former governor, urged the new executives to uphold the tenets of the media profession in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, adding that media practitioners have a major role to play in building a decent and ideal society.
In a goodwill message, Kalu stressed that he has no doubt in the capacity of the re-elected President in steering the affairs of the media body.
He said: “As a major stakeholder in the media industry, I join my colleagues in congratulating the re-elected President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo and other executives, who emerged at the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference of the NUJ.
“The role of the media cannot be undermined in the sustenance of democratic virtues at all levels of government.
“Media practitioners must live up to expectations in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.
“The newly elected executives must embrace constructive criticisms from colleagues and stakeholders in the media profession in a bid to take the NUJ to enviable heights.
“The President and other members of his team must be fair and transparent in steering the affairs of the media body.
“Let us all joins hands with the new executives to reposition the media profession.”
Kalu wished the newly elected executives a successful tenure in office.

