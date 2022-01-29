Kalu commiserates with Folarin over wife ‘s death

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with Senator Teslim Folarin over the demise of his wife, Mrs Angela Folarin. Expressing shock over the sad loss, Kalu described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who supported her husband in his political and humanitarian endeavours.

The former governor urged the Senator to take solace in the fact that his late wife was committed to the service of mankind. In a condolence message, Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the deceased, noting that the late Mrs Folarin will be sorely missed by family, friends and associates.

He said, “I received with pain the news of the passing of the wife of Senator Teslim Folarin, Mrs Angela Folarin. “She was a virtuous woman, who committed her resources to the empowerment of the womenfolk. “The deceased played noble roles in the advancement of the cause of the people by complementing her husband’s humanitarian gestures. “Her demise is a huge loss to the womenfolk. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he said. The former governor prayed to God to give the Folarin family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

