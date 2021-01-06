Kalu commiserates with Ilodibe family over son’s death

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with family of the late Chief Augustine Ejikeme Ilodibe, Founder of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, over the passing on of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the people and governmentof AnambraState, Kaluregretted that the late Ilodibe Jnr who died in his prime wasacompletegentleman. The former governor prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased and give the Ilodibe family the fortitude to bear the loss. He said: “I was sad to re- ceive the news of the passing of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. “It is painful to lose such a promising man in his prime. “I sympathize with the deceased’s family, friends and loved ones over this sad loss “May the soul of Ilodibe Jnr rest in peace.”

