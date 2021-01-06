News

Kalu commiserates with Ilodibe family over son’s death

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with family of the late Chief Augustine Ejikeme Ilodibe, Founder of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors, over the passing on of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. Extending his heartfelt condolences to the people and governmentof AnambraState, Kaluregretted that the late Ilodibe Jnr who died in his prime wasacompletegentleman. The former governor prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased and give the Ilodibe family the fortitude to bear the loss. He said: “I was sad to re- ceive the news of the passing of Augustine Ilodibe Jnr. “It is painful to lose such a promising man in his prime. “I sympathize with the deceased’s family, friends and loved ones over this sad loss “May the soul of Ilodibe Jnr rest in peace.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aragbiji lauds Oyetola on healthcare, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayorinde Olabomi (Odundun IV) along with members of his royal council on Friday paid a thank you visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.   The Aragbiji commended the Governor for finally approving the construction of the Osogbo- Iragbiji- Kelebe road which construction has since commenced.   The […]
News

PDP to APC: Come clean on the abduction of Kankara students

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should tell Nigerians all it knows about the abduction of the now released 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara, Katsina State by bandits. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of acting […]
News

Kaduna Anglican Bishop: 2020 actually threatened human existence

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya yesterday disclosed that 2020 actually threatened the existence of humanity due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. This is as he also said the unprecedented rise in kidnapping, banditry and insecurity made 2020 a year that will not be forgotten in a hurry. The Bishop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica