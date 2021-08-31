Kalu commiserates with Sen. Bala Na’Allah over son’s death

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condoled with the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial district, Bala Na’ Allah, who lost is eldest son, Abdulkarim.

The 36-year-old was reported to have been tied and strangled by unidentified assailants, who forcefully gained access to the deceased’s residence in Kaduna State.

Kalu, who expressed shock over the ugly incident, condemned the killing of the young pilot, adding that robust investigations must be carried out to bring perpetrators of the wicked act to book.

He said: “I received with pain the news of the tragic death of eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, Abdulkarim. “It is shocking and devastating.

The pilot died in his prime. The perpetrators of the evil act must not go unpunished.” Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the late pilot Al- Jannah Firdaus and give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

Like this: Like Loading...