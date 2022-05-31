News Top Stories

Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, Kanu, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has lamented the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu. The Prelate, alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain, was kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. Kalu, who described the incident as devastating and evil, urged the police to rescue them from their abductors. The former Abia State governor said: “The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening. “The security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims. “The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.” Kalu prayed for the safe release of the clergymen.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate not aware of freezing of #EndSARS leaders’ accounts, says C’ttee

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, yesterday, said that his committee was ignorant of the alleged recent freezing of the bank accounts of some #End- SARS youth leaders in the country.   Bamidele stated this during the budget defence of the Ministry of Justice and some of […]
News

Enugu APC crisis: Ex-gov, Ex-Speaker, 39 others expelled

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday announced the expulsion of a former Military Governor of Gombe State, Chief Joe Orji; former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odoh, and 39 other members, over their alleged violation of the provision of the party’s constitution.   Also expelled are […]
News

DHQ: Troops recover illegally refined diesel worth N77m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops on clearance operation in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, recovered 345,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth over N77 million. The operations, it added, were conducted between September 17 and 23. This was as the military further noted that an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica