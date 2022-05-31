Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, Kanu, others

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has lamented the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu. The Prelate, alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain, was kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. Kalu, who described the incident as devastating and evil, urged the police to rescue them from their abductors. The former Abia State governor said: “The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening. “The security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims. “The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.” Kalu prayed for the safe release of the clergymen.

