Kalu condemns abduction of Methodist Prelate, Kanu, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu.

The Prelate alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain, were kidnapped on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Ummuneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Kalu, who described the incident as devastating and evil, urged security agencies to commence robust rescue operations in a bid to ensure safe release of the victims.

He said: “The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening.

”Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.”

Kalu prayed for the safe release of the clergymen.

 

Reporter

