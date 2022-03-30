Kalu condemns Abuja-Kaduna train attack

News

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the attack on the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on Monday as evil and cruel.

Lamenting the ugly incident, Kalu commiserated with families of the departed souls, while wishing victims hospitalized speedy recovery.

Kalu urged security agencies to work assiduously in rescuing kidnapped victims, adding that the perpetrators of the evil act must be face the wrath of the law.

In his message, the former governor, who was shocked and sad over the ugly attack, called on security agencies to work with the community where the attack took place in their efforts to expose the perpetrators of the evil act.

“I condemn in totality the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by unknown persons.

“The attack is cruel, evil and devastating.

“The security agencies must launch a robust investigation into the ugly incident.

“I commiserate with the families of the departed souls and pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the sad losses.

“I equally pray for the quick recovery of victims’ hospitalized and safe release of abducted victims.”

Kalu urged Nigerians to be vigilant and peaceful, adding that violence and other forms of social vices are detrimental to the progress of Nigeria.

 

