…Kalu condemns attack

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for improved security in correctional centres across the nation. Condemning the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre by unknown gunmen, the former governor urged appropriate security agencies to beef up security in all correctional facilities across the country, adding the security of lives and property in the correctional centres should be made a top priority in the policy thrust of gov-ernment at all levels. Kalu urged stakeholders and residents of Kuje community to be calm and peaceful, noting that the perpetrators of the evil act must be exposed in order to face the wrath of the law.

In a statement, Kalu lamented the invasion of the correctional centre by unknown gunmen. He said: “The attack on Kuje Correctional Centre is unwarranted, wicked and unacceptable. “The sponsors and perpetrators of the devilish act must be identified and prosecuted to avert recurrence. “The security agencies must work aggressively to investigate the ugly incident in a bid to bring perpetrators to book.” The former governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his timely visit to Kuje Correctional Centre, adding that the President is passionate about the growth and progress of Nigeria.

 

