Kalu condemns attack on INEC’s Abia office

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condemned the attack on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.
The INEC office was set ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed.
Describing the act as undemocratic and uncivilized, Kalu called on law enforcement agencies to commence a full-scale investigation into the attack in order to identify and bring the perpetrators of the wicked act to book, stressing that Nigeria’s growing democracy must be protected for the sake of development.
While calling on the political class to uphold democratic virtues in their endeavours, the former governor stressed that politics is not a do-or-die affair.
Kalu said: “The attack on INEC office in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State is needless and unacceptable.
“Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its leading role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country.
“The sponsors and perpetrators of the attack are enemies of the country.
“I implore security agencies to fish out the people behind the attack in a bid to forestall recurrence.”
Kalu urged INEC not to relent in its efforts to sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

