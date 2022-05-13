News

Kalu condemns killing of Deborah Yakubu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the gruesome murder of a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education,  Sokoto, Ms Deborah Yakubu by her course mates who accussed her of blasphemy to Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

The deceased was also set ablaze by the culprits.

Describing the act as evil, cruel and barbaric, Kalu called on the Sokoto State Government, security agencies and authorities of the higher institution to work harmoniously in bringing the prepertrators of the ugly act to book.

Kalu stressed that the late Yakubu was killed in her prime, adding that the ugly incident must be  condemned in totality.

The former governor while commiserating with the family of the deceased, urged students of the higher institution to shun violence and social vices, adding that the culprits of the evil act must face the wrath of the law.

He said: “I condemn in strong terms the unwarranted killing of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

“The ugly incident is shocking and devastating.

“The culprits must be exposed and brought to book.

“Students should not engage in illegitimate acts and as such, the ugly incident must be thoroughly investigated with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book.

“I admonish parents and guardians to instill good moral values in their children and wards so as to build a good society.”

Kalu, while stressing that Islam and christianity doesn’t support violence, called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

 

