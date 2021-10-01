News

Kalu condemns killing of Dora Akunyili’s husband, Chike

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has lamented the passing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Chike Akunyili. Condemning the killing of the surgeon, Kalu urged security agencies to launch a robust investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book, adding that the late medical practitioner was gentle and kindhearted. Kalu, who described the passing of the medical practitioner as a big loss to the country, prayed to God to give the Akunyili family the fortitude to bear the loss. In a condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, described the killing of the surgeon as barbaric, evil and totally unacceptable. He said: “I was pained and shocked to hear the devastating news of the killing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Professor Chike Akunyili. “The evil act must be investigated by appropriate authorities in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book.

