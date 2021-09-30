News

Kalu condemns murder of CMD, St. Leo Hospital, Prof. Akunyili

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of Chief Medical  Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Professor Chike Akunyili.

Condemning the killing of the surgeon, Kalu urged security agencies to launch a robust  investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book, adding that the late medical practitioner was gentle and kind-hearted.

Kalu, who described the passing of the medical practitioner as a big loss to the country, prayed to God to give the Akunyili family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate, described the killing of the surgeon as barbaric, evil and totally unacceptable.

He said: “I was pained and shocked to hear the devastating news of the killing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Professor Chike Akunyili.

“The evil act must be investigated by appropriate authorities in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the evil act to book.

“The deceased was easy going, selfless, patriotic and committed to the service of humanity.

“The death of the medical practitioner is not only a huge loss to the medical profession but Nigeria at large.”

Kalu while praying for eternal rest for the deceased, urged the family members of the late Akunyili to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch.

