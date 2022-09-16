Kalu condoles with Akeredolu over mother’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu over the passing of his mother, Evangelist Grace Akeredolu. According to Kalu, the deceased instilled good moral values in her children and loved ones, adding that the late Evangelist left behind remarkable legacies for her family members to uphold. The former governor urged the Akeredolu family to take solace in the fact that that their late matriarch lived a fulfilled and purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity. In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to God to give Akeredolu the fortitude to bear the loss. He said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the demise of his mother, Evangelist Grace Akeredolu. “Mama was a devoted Christian who committed her resources to the service of God and mankind.”
