Kalu condoles with Buhari over demise of niece

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of his niece, Hajia Laraba Dauda.

Acknowledging the good deeds of the deceased, Kalu urged the President to take solace in the fact that the late Hajia Dauda left behind remarkable legacies for her family and loved ones to uphold.

The former governor also conveyed his condolences to the President’s nephew, Mallam Mamman Daura.

In a condolence message, Kalu said: “I condole with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his niece, Hajia Laraba Dauda.

“The deceased was a woman of virtue, who was passionate about the welfare of the people.

“She will be remembered for her good deeds.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the President and his family during this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to make Al- Jannah Firdaus the final abode for Hajia Dauda.

 

 

