Kalu condoles with Catholic community over demise of Pope Bendedict XVI

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Catholic community all over the world and Christians in general over the demise of Pope Emeritus Bendedict XVI.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former Pope to the growth and progress of the Catholic community, Kalu called on religious leaders across the globe to emulate the attributes of the deceased.

In a tribute, Kalu prayed to God to grant the former Pope eternal bliss.

He said: ” I join the Catholic community to mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“As a Catholic, I cherish the qualities of the former Pope in all ramifications.

“He was genuinely and passionately committed to the work of God throughout his lifetime.

“The late Pope Emeritus will be sorely missed across the globe for his service to humanity.”

Kalu prayed for eternal bliss for the Pope Emeritus.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...