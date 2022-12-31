News

Kalu condoles with Catholic community over demise of Pope Bendedict XVI

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Catholic community all over the world and Christians in general over the demise of Pope Emeritus Bendedict XVI.
Acknowledging the contributions of the former Pope to the growth and progress of the Catholic community, Kalu called on religious leaders across the globe to emulate the attributes of the deceased.
In a tribute, Kalu prayed to God to grant the former Pope eternal bliss.
He said: ” I join the Catholic community to mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
“As a Catholic, I cherish the qualities of the former Pope in all ramifications.
“He was genuinely and passionately committed to the work of God throughout his lifetime.
“The late Pope Emeritus will be sorely missed across the globe for his service to humanity.”
Kalu prayed for eternal bliss for the Pope Emeritus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

E-transmission: Why PDP senators absent at voting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

As reactions continued to trail the conditional passage of electronic transmission of election results by the National Assembly yesterday, Nigerians have expressed disappointment over the absence of some members of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were expected to champion the campaign during the voting. Out of 28 Senators who were […]
News

Victory at last as Appeal Court Grants Senator Albert Bail

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following bail granted to lawmaker representing Akwa-Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, thousand by a Court of Appeal sittibf in Port Hacourt , thousands of his supporters on Thursday throngs Akwa Ibom as they Jubilate over his release. The lawmaker who is also the Akwa Ibom State Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives […]
News Top Stories

IG posts 21 commissioners of Police to states, other formations

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

…CP Mba remains Force PRO     The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of a total nine Police Commissioners to new state commands, and 12 others across the country.   Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, made this known in a statement last night.   The postings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica