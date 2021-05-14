Kalu condoles with Dogonyaro’s family

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state over the demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Joshua Dogonyaro (rtd). According to Kalu, the deceased was a gallant army officer who served in various capacities in the military. In his condolence message, the former governor conveyed his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late military officer, while praying for eternal rest for the deceased. He said: “I condole with the Dogonyaro family over the demise of their patriarch, General Joshua Dogonyaro (rtd). “The late military officer served in various positions in the Nigerian army during the military era. He was a gallant officer and seasoned administrator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dogonyaro family at this sorrowful time.”
Ikpeazu dissolves Abia Executive Council, recalls suspended COS
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council. Ikpeazu also approved the recall from suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere with immediate effect. It will be recalled that Agbazuere was suspended after a video of him spraying money on a controversial Onitsha-based cleric, […]
Bayelsa West: Court dismisses APC’s case against Dickson
The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday dismissed a case filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against former governor of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson. The presiding Judge, Justice Jane Nyang of the Federal High Court dismissed the APC […]
PDP Reps calls for immediate release of Yakassi by DSS
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives has called for the immediate release of Mr. Salihi Tanko-Yakassai, a former aide to Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State arrested by agents of the Department of State Services (DSS) a few days ago. In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda […]
