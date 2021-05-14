Kalu condoles with Dogonyaro’s family

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau state over the demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Joshua Dogonyaro (rtd). According to Kalu, the deceased was a gallant army officer who served in various capacities in the military. In his condolence message, the former governor conveyed his condolences to family, friends and associates of the late military officer, while praying for eternal rest for the deceased. He said: “I condole with the Dogonyaro family over the demise of their patriarch, General Joshua Dogonyaro (rtd). “The late military officer served in various positions in the Nigerian army during the military era. He was a gallant officer and seasoned administrator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dogonyaro family at this sorrowful time.”

