Kalu condoles with Ezikpe family over Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the demise of elder statesman, Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe.

Describing the passing of the statesman as a big loss to the state, Kalu stressed that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

While conveying his heartfelt condolences to the Ezikpe family, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of the deceased.

In a condolence message, the former governor said: “I received with sadness the news of the passing of a prominent stakeholder in Abia State, Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe.

“He played notable roles in the development of Abia State.

“The late statesman lived a fulfilled life and left behind good children to sustain his worthy deeds.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ezikpe family during this period of mourning.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest.

