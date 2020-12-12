…Kalu condoles with family

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with people and government of Imo state over the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Ambassador Sylvanus Nsofor.

Lamenting the passing of the diplomat, Kalu stressed that the deceased was upright, courageous and fair in his professional endeavours. While urging family members, friends and associates of the renowned judge to uphold the good deeds of the deceased, the Senator prayed for strength and peace for the widow, Mrs Jane Nsofor during this period of grief. In a condolence message, the former Governor noted that the late Judge played key roles in nation building in various capacities. Kalu said: “The demise of Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, former Justice of the Court of Appeal and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America (USA) is a huge loss to the nation.

“The late Jurist was known for his forthrightness, boldness and fairness. He served the country in different positions locally and internationally. The late envoy contributed to the social, political and economic development of Nigeria. He will be greatly missed.” Kalu, while praying to God to rest the soul of Nsofor, urged the deceased’s family to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a remarkable life.”

