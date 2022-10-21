News

Kalu condoles with former Senate President, David Mark, over son’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Kalu condoles with former Senate President, David Mark, over son’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the son of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, Tunde, as shocking and devastating.

While commiseraring with the Mark family, Kalu stressed that the deceased died in his prime, adding that his good deeds will continue to speak for him.

In a condolence message, the former governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the former President of the Senate and his family members, the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark over the demise of his son, Tunde.

“It is shocking and devastating.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Mark family at this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed for eternal bliss for the deceased.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Putin finally congratulates Biden on US election victory

Posted on Author Reporter

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin had said it would wait for the official results of the election before commenting on its outcome, […]
News Top Stories

Your comments disappointing, Ortom replies Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday hit back at his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who slammed him (Ortom) for poor handling of the farmer-herder clashes which he said had led to loss of lives. Bala had accused Governor Ortom of what he called “starting all these (the herders/ farmer imbroglio) and not accommodating […]
News

World Bank spends over N900m on water system in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmad Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government and its Kebbi State counterpart in collaboration with World Bank has expended over N900 million to boost water supply and sanitation system in the state.   Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the General Manager State Water Board, Engineer Zaiyanu Shehu said the project was aimed at providing portable […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica