Kalu condoles with former Senate President, David Mark, over son’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of the son of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, Tunde, as shocking and devastating.

While commiseraring with the Mark family, Kalu stressed that the deceased died in his prime, adding that his good deeds will continue to speak for him.

In a condolence message, the former governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the former President of the Senate and his family members, the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark over the demise of his son, Tunde.

“It is shocking and devastating.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Mark family at this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed for eternal bliss for the deceased.

