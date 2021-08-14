News

Kalu condoles with Joda family over patriarch's demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the demise of elder statesman and former federal super permanent secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, who died yesterday, aged 91. Stressing that the deceased died at a time the country needed his counsel on national issues, Kalu noted that Joda served Nigeria meritoriously in different positions. The former governor added that the late former permanent secretary will be remembered for his contributions to the social, political and economic development of Nigeria.

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Joda family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch. He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I condole with the Joda family on the loss of their patriarch, Alhaji Ahmed Joda. “The deceased was a notable figure in Nigeria, having served meritoriously in various positions in all spheres of life. “He was a patriotic and selfless statesman with passion for a united Nigeria. He left behind a good legacy’’. Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the Joda family the fortitude to bear the loss.

