News

Kalu condoles with Joda family over patriarch’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State over the demise of elder statesman and former federal super permanent secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Joda.

Stressing that the deceased died at a time the country needed his counsel on national issues, Kalu noted that the deceased served Nigeria meritoriously in different positions.

The former governor added that the late former permanent secretary will be remembered for his contributions to the social, political and economic development of Nigeria.

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Joda family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I condole with the Joda family on the loss of their patriarch, Alhaji Ahmed Joda.

“The deceased was a notable figure in Nigeria, having served meritoriously in various positions in all spheres of life.

“He was a patriotic and selfless statesman with passion for a united Nigeria.

“He left behind a good legacy.”

The former governor prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the Joda family the fortitude to bear the loss.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Delta: Protests, petitions rock judicial panel’s sitting

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was commotion yesterday at the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings, sitting in Warri. This was as the kinsmen and relative of victims of police brutalities, who were alleged to have been gruesomely murdered across the state, stormed the venue of the sitting of the panel in protest […]
News

Aisha Buhari returns from Dubai, preaches against medical tourism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has urged healthcare providers to take advantage of the Federal Government’s N100 billion credit support for the sector. Speaking after a medical trip to Dubai, she said there is an urgent need to develop the health sector in order to reduce medical tourism. She was flown to Dubai, United […]
News

COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 195 new cases recorded on Monday night. Meanwhile, 1,100 persons have lost their lives to the virus since March that it was first recorded in Nigeria According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,674 patients have also been discharged. The tweet revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica