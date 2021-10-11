News

Kalu condoles with Jukun race over passing of Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo II

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Taraba State over the passing of the Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11.

Extolling the virtues of the late monarch, Kalu stressed that the deceased was a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria, adding that the late traditional played patriotic roles in nation building in various capacities.

Describing the demise of the traditional ruler as a huge loss to the traditional institution across Nigeria, the former governor urged the Jukun race to uphold the good legacies of their late monarch, adding that the reign of the late paramount ruler, brought peace and unity across Taraba State.

In a condolence message, Kalu extended his condolences to the Kwararafa race over the sad loss.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I sympathize with the Jukun race over the demise of Aku- Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Musa-Ibi Kuvyo 11.

“The death of the paramount ruler is a huge loss to Taraba state and Nigeria in general.

“During his 45- year reign, the late monarch attacted robust development to his domain and Taraba State in general.

“He left behind good deeds for the Jukun race to uphold.

“The late traditional ruler will be remembered for his passion for the growth and progress of Taraba state and Nigeria.”

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late monarch.

