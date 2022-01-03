Kalu condoles with Kano people over Bashir Tofa’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chef Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa as a huge loss to the country.

Kalu, while acknowledging the noble contributions of the late politician to nation building through various platforms, stressed that the deceased was a statesman, philanthropist and strong advocate of democracy.

The former governor conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Kano State, Emir of Kano and Kano Emirate Council over the irreplaceable loss.

In his condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and make al-Jannah Firdaus his final abode.

He said: “I condole with the government and people of Kano state over the passing of former Presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

“The late politician played noble roles in the social, economic and political development of the country.

“He was an astute politician who championed a positive cause for the society.

“His demise is a huge blow to the political class and Nigeria in general.

“I urge the Tofa family to uphold the good deeds of their patriarch.”

Kalu also conveyed his condolences to friends, associates and followers of the deceased.

