News

Kalu condoles with Ndoma-Egba, Ukachukwu over death of wives

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka, in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday. Similarly, Kalu has also condoled with eminent businessman, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the passing of his wife, Nnenna. While expressing sadness over the demise of Mrs. Ndoma-Egba, Kalu said the deceased was a supportive wife and pillar of support to her husband, adding that the deceased was easy-going, kind-hearted and accommodating.

Kalu prayed to God to rest the soul of Mrs. Ndoma- Egba, while urging her widower to take solace in the fact that his late wife lived a purposeful and fulfilling life. In a condolence message, Kalu said: “I received with shock the news of the demise of Mrs. Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of my brother and friend, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba. “I am pained and devastated. The deceased was a virtuous woman, who supported her husband in his professional, political and humanitarian endeavours. “She was gentle, humble and urbane. The late Mrs. Ndoma-Egba will be remembered for her remarkable character.

May her gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.” Meanwhile, Kalu said Ukachukwu’s wife would be greatly missed by family, friends and associates of her husband, adding that the late Mrs. Ukachukwu was known for her selflessness and good heart. The former governor said: “I extend my sincere condolences to Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the demise of his wife, Nnenna. “It is a huge loss not only to the Ukachukwu family, but friends and associates of Chief Ukachukwu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ukachukwu family during this period of grief.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN seeks power to freeze accounts linked to criminals

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…advocates special tribunal for non-performing loans The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking power in new amendment to the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) to enable it freeze accounts linked to criminals. The bank, in addition, is seeking for creation of special court to address the issue of non-performing loans. CBN made […]
News

Tanker explosion kills two in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Tragedy struck along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Owerri, Imo State yesterday as a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), exploded and killed two persons. The incident which happened at Irete, Owerri West Council by Forte Oil filling station, triggered panic, causing many to scamper for safety. Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the […]
News

Alleged defamation: Malami writes IGP over publications

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday wrote and served the Inspector General of Police (IGP) a petition against Omoyele Sowore and Sahara Reporters Inc, over malicious and criminal defamation against his person. Malami had through his lawyer, S. I Ameh (SAN), written to the IGP, where it claimed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: