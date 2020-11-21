Kalu condoles with Ndoma-Egba, Ukachukwu over death of wives

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, over the death of his wife, Amaka, in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday. Similarly, Kalu has also condoled with eminent businessman, Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the passing of his wife, Nnenna. While expressing sadness over the demise of Mrs. Ndoma-Egba, Kalu said the deceased was a supportive wife and pillar of support to her husband, adding that the deceased was easy-going, kind-hearted and accommodating.

Kalu prayed to God to rest the soul of Mrs. Ndoma- Egba, while urging her widower to take solace in the fact that his late wife lived a purposeful and fulfilling life. In a condolence message, Kalu said: “I received with shock the news of the demise of Mrs. Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of my brother and friend, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba. “I am pained and devastated. The deceased was a virtuous woman, who supported her husband in his professional, political and humanitarian endeavours. “She was gentle, humble and urbane. The late Mrs. Ndoma-Egba will be remembered for her remarkable character.

May her gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.” Meanwhile, Kalu said Ukachukwu’s wife would be greatly missed by family, friends and associates of her husband, adding that the late Mrs. Ukachukwu was known for her selflessness and good heart. The former governor said: “I extend my sincere condolences to Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, over the demise of his wife, Nnenna. “It is a huge loss not only to the Ukachukwu family, but friends and associates of Chief Ukachukwu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ukachukwu family during this period of grief.”

